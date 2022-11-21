River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,418 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,213 shares of company stock worth $624,095,553 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.