River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,234 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of APA traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.70.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

