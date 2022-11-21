River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,501 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 194.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

