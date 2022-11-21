River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.89 Million Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,384 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of CEMEX worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter worth $90,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.31.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

