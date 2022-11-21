River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.51 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $464,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 35.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.52. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,756. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $178.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.64.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

