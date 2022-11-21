River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in WestRock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $36.60. 24,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,906. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. WestRock’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.