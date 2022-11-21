River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires 3,100 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. TopBuild comprises approximately 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of TopBuild worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $145.82. 4,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,515. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

