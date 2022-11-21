Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $97,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE opened at $104.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

