Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,622 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Dollar General worth $111,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $257.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.23. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.