Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 101,712 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 101,712 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Occidental Petroleum worth $83,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $70.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

