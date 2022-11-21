Rhumbline Advisers Has $102.13 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 450,502 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FedEx were worth $102,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.46. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

