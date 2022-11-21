Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Centene worth $81,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CNC opened at $82.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

