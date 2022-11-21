Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 49,296 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,181,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $94,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

