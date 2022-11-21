Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,327 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $117,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $529.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Humana Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

