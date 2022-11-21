rhino investment partners Inc Grows Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,332 shares during the quarter. Heritage Commerce makes up 2.6% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,340. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

