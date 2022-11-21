Revlon (NYSE:REV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Revlon Price Performance

Revlon stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Revlon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Revlon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

