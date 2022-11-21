REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

REV Group stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.79 million, a P/E ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.97. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in REV Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in REV Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

