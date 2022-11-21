Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE: AX.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.
  • 11/8/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$12.25.
  • 11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/24/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$10.00.
  • 10/20/2022 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$8.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Salim Manji acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,492.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares in the company, valued at C$21,735,476.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,350 shares of company stock worth $49,959.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.