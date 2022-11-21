Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (BOX, CSGS, DBX, DOCN, FRSH, FSLY, HUBS, INTU, PET, PWSC)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 21st:

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Box Inc alerts:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.