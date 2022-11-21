Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November 21st (BOX, CSGS, DBX, DOCN, FRSH, FSLY, HUBS, INTU, PET, PWSC)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 21st:

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

