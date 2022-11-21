renBTC (RENBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.05 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 20th. renBTC has a total market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $98.05 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $16,048.44 or 0.99378401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

