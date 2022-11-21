ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $9.35 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 85.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $8,934.50 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00384421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00032594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00024335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001497 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00017177 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

