Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $30.00.

11/14/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $18.00.

10/20/2022 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 331,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,899. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

