Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.02.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$301.04 million and a PE ratio of 25.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

