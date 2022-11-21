Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

RC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,905,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

