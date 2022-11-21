Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
Shares of RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
