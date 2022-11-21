QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.21 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $44.21 million and $19.03 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

