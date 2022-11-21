Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) PT Lowered to $4.00

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of QLGN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,818. Qualigen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

