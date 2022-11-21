QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,805 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.9% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.7 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.35 on Monday, reaching $120.50. 138,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,686,015. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.