Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.8 %

Qiagen stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,299. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,568,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 48.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after purchasing an additional 394,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qiagen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

