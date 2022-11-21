Prudential Financial Inc Buys 166,667 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:EMO traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

