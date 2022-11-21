Prudential Financial Inc Buys 166,667 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 4.0 %
NYSE:EMO traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.54. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.