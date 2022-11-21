Prospector Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $12,409,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 355,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,918,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,439,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

NYSE PG traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.41. 61,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The company has a market cap of $344.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

