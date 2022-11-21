Prospector Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on C. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.32. 192,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,815,586. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.