Prospector Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $234.84. The company has a market cap of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $5.50 dividend. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.