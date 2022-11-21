Prometeus Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00026648 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $83.46 million and $2.23 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

