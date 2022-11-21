Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 329,300 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,064,306 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 329,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.67% of Transocean worth $156,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Transocean by 1,631.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,968 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.88. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

