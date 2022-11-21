Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 22,110 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.68% of Dollar Tree worth $239,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $154.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

