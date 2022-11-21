Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 12,040 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.93% of ShockWave Medical worth $63,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $249.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShockWave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,408. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.