Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,188,300 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,936,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 6.57% of BlackBerry worth $204,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 381.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,069,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 1,639,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,195,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 556,471 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $36,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,596,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.47. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

