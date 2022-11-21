Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 105,730 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,578,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 105,730 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $60,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Lyft by 890.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 191,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172,159 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lyft by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,047 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lyft to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.21.

Lyft Stock Performance

Lyft Profile

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.68.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.