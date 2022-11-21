Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.58% of Carrier Global worth $175,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

