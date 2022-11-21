Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $188,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,009,495.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,009,495.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 970,252 shares of company stock worth $29,597,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $379.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $329.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

