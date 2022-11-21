Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 319,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $95,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.05.

NYSE:DE opened at $414.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

