Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,545 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 8.20% of iRobot worth $81,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

