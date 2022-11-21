Primecap Management Co. CA Has $90.21 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $90,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 506.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BURL opened at $157.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $304.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

