Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $97,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $106,198,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after purchasing an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.