Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142,205 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.83% of FormFactor worth $114,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FormFactor by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Citigroup lowered their target price on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.14. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

