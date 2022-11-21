Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,558,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $106,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Insider Activity

eBay Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -415.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

