Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 9,385 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,536,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.49% of LivaNova worth $283,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIVN opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

