Premia Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $101.66 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00004747 BTC on popular exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and approximately $245,065.96 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.24 or 0.08304629 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00461214 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.84 or 0.28296842 BTC.

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

