Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.48 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Polymath has a market cap of $186.48 million and approximately $173.67 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

